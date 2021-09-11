Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Melati Beach Resort & Spa offers luxury pool villas with an exquisite beachfront location at Thongson Bay on Koh Samui. The property is situated on a secluded stretch of pristine beach with crystal-clear blue sea and views of neighboring Koh Pangan. It is just a 10-minute drive to Samui Airport and 15 minutes away from the Chaweng shopping and nightlife area. Surrounded by rainforest, rooms have a tropical décor and ambiance and are well-equipped with modern conveniences such as TVs and mini-fridges. The resort’s luxurious pool villas come with their own private garden and pool. Melati’s open-air beach restaurant is famous for its Thai seafood, while the pool bar is a great spot for enjoying a drink while listening to the live band. Recreational facilities include a pool, gym, library, gift shop, and spa which has a highly recommended menu of aromatherapy, Thai, and deep tissue massages.

Score 2.2 /5 Poor Based on 1 review Rating 0 Excellent 0 Very Good 0 Average 1 Poor 0 Terrible Melati Beach Resort & Spa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. LEAVE REVIEW FOR Melati Beach Resort & Spa SEE ALL REVIEWS If you were a guest at, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review. 🇩🇰 Peter Bolther Rugaard Arrived on 10/09/2021 2.2 Grand Deluxe Positives Sofar None. Negatives Moskitos. You can really not sit outside yor room. not getting bit alle the time. I have to, but this is really not the place to stay, If you like 7 days holiday! Nothing around, and the service, are close to none! They told me, there is a 7/11, around the corner. I asked, if I can borrow, the golf cart. NO! meet angry dogs just outside the gate.

