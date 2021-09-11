SAMUI TEST & GO

Melati Beach Resort & Spa - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8.7
rating with
512 reviews
Updated on February 10, 2022
Melati Beach Resort & Spa - Image 0
Melati Beach Resort & Spa - Image 1
Melati Beach Resort & Spa - Image 2
Melati Beach Resort & Spa - Image 3
Melati Beach Resort & Spa - Image 4
Melati Beach Resort & Spa - Image 5
+25 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Melati Beach Resort & Spa in a prioritized manner, and Melati Beach Resort & Spa will directly collect payment from you.

Melati Beach Resort & Spa offers luxury pool villas with an exquisite beachfront location at Thongson Bay on Koh Samui. The property is situated on a secluded stretch of pristine beach with crystal-clear blue sea and views of neighboring Koh Pangan. It is just a 10-minute drive to Samui Airport and 15 minutes away from the Chaweng shopping and nightlife area. Surrounded by rainforest, rooms have a tropical décor and ambiance and are well-equipped with modern conveniences such as TVs and mini-fridges. The resort’s luxurious pool villas come with their own private garden and pool. Melati’s open-air beach restaurant is famous for its Thai seafood, while the pool bar is a great spot for enjoying a drink while listening to the live band. Recreational facilities include a pool, gym, library, gift shop, and spa which has a highly recommended menu of aromatherapy, Thai, and deep tissue massages.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
2.2/5
Poor
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
1
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Melati Beach Resort & Spa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Melati Beach Resort & Spa
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇩🇰Peter Bolther Rugaard

Reviewed on 11/09/2021
Arrived on 10/09/2021
2.2 Grand Deluxe
Positives     
  • Sofar None.
Negatives
  • Moskitos. You can really not sit outside yor room. not getting bit alle the time.

I have to, but this is really not the place to stay, If you like 7 days holiday! Nothing around, and the service, are close to none! They told me, there is a 7/11, around the corner. I asked, if I can borrow, the golf cart. NO! meet angry dogs just outside the gate.

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

9/99 Moo 5 Bophut, Thongson Bay, Choengmon, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Partner Hotels

Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
rating with
23 reviews
From ฿-1
Chaweng Noi Pool Villa
8
rating with
464 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

The Ritz-Carlton, Koh Samui
9
rating with
69 reviews
From ฿-1
The Tongsai Bay Hotel
8.9
rating with
646 reviews
From ฿-1
Melia Koh Samui
9.3
rating with
90 reviews
From ฿-1
Cape Fahn Hotel
9
rating with
17 reviews
From ฿-1
Samujana Villas
9.3
rating with
3 reviews
From ฿-1
Hyatt Regency Koh Samui
8.7
rating with
3 reviews
From ฿-1
Prana Resorts Samui
9
rating with
1007 reviews
From ฿-1
Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort
8.4
rating with
438 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU