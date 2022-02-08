Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Samujana Villas in a prioritized manner, and Samujana Villas will directly collect payment from you.
Rooms
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Maximum of 2 Adults
One Bedroom Villa 320m²
฿143,502 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿103,758 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿81,687 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿44,143 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿22,072 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿101,558 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
- Balcony (Full Access)
- Bathtub
- Fitness Allowed
- International Channels
- Internet - Wifi
- Kitchen
- Living Room
- Microwave
- Netflix
- Non-Married Couples
- Outdoor Facilities
- Swimming Pool
- Work Space
- Yoga Mat
Maximum of 4 Adults
Two Bedroom Villa 320m²
฿163,716 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿118,197 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿93,238 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿49,919 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿24,959 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿115,997 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
Maximum of 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Three Bedroom Villa 365m²
฿215,793 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿155,395 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿122,996 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿64,798 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿32,399 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿153,195 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
Maximum of 6 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Four Bedroom Villa 800m²
฿258,449 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿185,864 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿147,371 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿76,985 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿438,493 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿183,664 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
Maximum of 6 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Four Bedroom Plus Villa 860m²
฿365,174 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿262,095 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿208,356 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿107,478 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿53,739 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿259,895 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
Maximum of 8 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Five Bedroom Villa 906m²
฿323,032 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿231,994 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿184,275 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿95,438 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿47,719 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿229,794 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
Maximum of 8 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Five Bedroom Plus Villa 1000m²
฿417,765 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿299,661 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿238,409 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿122,504 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿61,252 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿297,461 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
Maximum of 10 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Six Bedroom Villa 1100m²
฿417,765 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿299,661 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿238,409 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿122,504 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿61,252 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿297,461 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
Maximum of 10 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Six Bedroom Plus Villa 1200m²
฿492,284 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿352,888 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿280,991 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿143,795 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿71,898 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿350,688 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
Maximum of 10 Adults, 5 Children, 2 Infants
Eight Bedroom Plus Villa 1808m²
฿773,057 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿553,441 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿441,432 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿224,016 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿112,008 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿551,241 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
Maximum of 10 Adults, 4 Children, 1 Infant
Seven Bedroom Plus Villa 1839m²
฿711,900 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿509,757 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿406,486 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿206,543 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿103,271 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿507,557 - 5th Day Test & Go
Features
SAMUJANA’s name comes from the blend of Koh ‘Samui’ and the word ‘Jana’, meaning coral in Moroccan, due to its stunning hillside location overlooking a coral cove, with private beach access and uninterrupted views of Samui.
Samujana’s definition is very simple – 23 charming villas from 1 to 8 bedrooms, all with oversized private infinity pools, modern Thai architecture and breath-taking views, 5 star hotel services and details that make the world of differences, the perfect place for friends and family to gather and have a great time.
Samujana prides itself on providing an unparalleled luxury experience with our motto being, “Your Place. Your Time.” Each Villa comes automatically with its private Villa Manager and villa maid, state-of-the art leisure facilities and the latest in audio and media amenities, your private villa is your HOME away from home and if you really fancy having your own private chefs, you need just to ask and will take care of the rest.
For fun beyond our villas, Samujana offers an extensive range of land and water experiences. From boating excursions on our private sailboat to chauffeured tours of the beautiful island and waterfalls, our Experience Manager will help curate a bespoke adventure for you and your guests.
Luxury and relaxation at its best, laze away and leave the rest to us.
Amenities / Features
- BBQ Area
- Conference Facilities
- Games Room
- Gym
- Private Infinity Pool
- Tennis Court
- Free WiFi Internet
- In House Movies
- Non-Smoking Rooms
- Concierge
- Air-Conditioning
- Cable TV
- Dining Room
- Free Breakfast
- Garden
- Pool Table
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
