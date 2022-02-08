Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Samujana Villas in a prioritized manner, and Samujana Villas will directly collect payment from you.

Maximum of 2 Adults One Bedroom Villa 320 m² ฿143,502 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿103,758 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿81,687 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿44,143 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿22,072 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿101,558 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Balcony (Full Access) Bathtub Fitness Allowed International Channels Internet - Wifi Kitchen Living Room Microwave Netflix Non-Married Couples Outdoor Facilities Swimming Pool Work Space Yoga Mat

Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Netflix

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Work Space

Maximum of 4 Adults Two Bedroom Villa 320 m² ฿163,716 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿118,197 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿93,238 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿49,919 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿24,959 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿115,997 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Balcony (Full Access) Bathtub Fitness Allowed International Channels Internet - Wifi Kitchen Living Room Microwave Netflix Non-Married Couples Outdoor Facilities Swimming Pool Work Space Yoga Mat

Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Netflix

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Work Space

Maximum of 4 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Three Bedroom Villa 365 m² ฿215,793 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿155,395 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿122,996 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿64,798 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿32,399 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿153,195 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Balcony (Full Access) Bathtub Fitness Allowed International Channels Internet - Wifi Kitchen Living Room Microwave Netflix Non-Married Couples Outdoor Facilities Small Deposit Swimming Pool Work Space Yoga Mat

Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Netflix

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Small Deposit

Swimming Pool

Work Space

Maximum of 6 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Four Bedroom Villa 800 m² ฿258,449 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿185,864 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿147,371 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿76,985 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿438,493 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿183,664 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Balcony (Full Access) Bathtub Fitness Allowed International Channels Internet - Wifi Kitchen Living Room Microwave Netflix Non-Married Couples Outdoor Facilities Swimming Pool Work Space Yoga Mat

Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Netflix

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Work Space

Maximum of 6 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Four Bedroom Plus Villa 860 m² ฿365,174 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿262,095 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿208,356 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿107,478 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿53,739 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿259,895 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Balcony (Full Access) Bathtub Fitness Allowed International Channels Internet - Wifi Kitchen Living Room Microwave Netflix Non-Married Couples Outdoor Facilities Swimming Pool Work Space Yoga Mat

Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Netflix

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Work Space

Maximum of 8 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Five Bedroom Villa 906 m² ฿323,032 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿231,994 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿184,275 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿95,438 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿47,719 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿229,794 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Balcony (Full Access) Bathtub Fitness Allowed International Channels Internet - Wifi Kitchen Living Room Microwave Netflix Non-Married Couples Outdoor Facilities Swimming Pool Work Space Yoga Mat

Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Netflix

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Work Space

Maximum of 8 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Five Bedroom Plus Villa 1000 m² ฿417,765 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿299,661 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿238,409 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿122,504 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿61,252 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿297,461 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Balcony (Full Access) Bathtub Fitness Allowed International Channels Internet - Wifi Kitchen Living Room Microwave Netflix Non-Married Couples Outdoor Facilities Swimming Pool Work Space Yoga Mat

Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Netflix

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Work Space

Maximum of 10 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Six Bedroom Villa 1100 m² ฿417,765 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿299,661 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿238,409 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿122,504 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿61,252 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿297,461 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Balcony (Full Access) Bathtub Fitness Allowed International Channels Internet - Wifi Kitchen Living Room Microwave Netflix Non-Married Couples Outdoor Facilities Swimming Pool Work Space Yoga Mat

Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Netflix

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Work Space

Maximum of 10 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Six Bedroom Plus Villa 1200 m² ฿492,284 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿352,888 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿280,991 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿143,795 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿71,898 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿350,688 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Balcony (Full Access) Bathtub Fitness Allowed International Channels Internet - Wifi Kitchen Living Room Microwave Netflix Non-Married Couples Outdoor Facilities Swimming Pool Work Space Yoga Mat

Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Netflix

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Work Space

Maximum of 10 Adults, 5 Children, 2 Infants Eight Bedroom Plus Villa 1808 m² ฿773,057 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿553,441 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿441,432 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿224,016 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿112,008 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿551,241 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Balcony (Full Access) Bathtub Coffee Machine Fitness Allowed International Channels Internet - Wifi Kitchen Living Room Microwave Netflix Non-Married Couples Outdoor Facilities Swimming Pool Work Space Yoga Mat

Bathtub

Coffee Machine

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Netflix

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Work Space

Maximum of 10 Adults, 4 Children, 1 Infant Seven Bedroom Plus Villa 1839 m² ฿711,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿509,757 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿406,486 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿206,543 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿103,271 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿507,557 - 5th Day Test & Go Features Balcony (Full Access) Bathtub Fitness Allowed International Channels Internet - Wifi Kitchen Living Room Microwave Netflix Non-Married Couples Outdoor Facilities Swimming Pool Work Space Yoga Mat

Bathtub

Fitness Allowed

International Channels

Internet - Wifi

Kitchen

Living Room

Microwave

Netflix

Non-Married Couples

Outdoor Facilities

Swimming Pool

Work Space

Yoga Mat

SAMUJANA’s name comes from the blend of Koh ‘Samui’ and the word ‘Jana’, meaning coral in Moroccan, due to its stunning hillside location overlooking a coral cove, with private beach access and uninterrupted views of Samui. Samujana’s definition is very simple – 23 charming villas from 1 to 8 bedrooms, all with oversized private infinity pools, modern Thai architecture and breath-taking views, 5 star hotel services and details that make the world of differences, the perfect place for friends and family to gather and have a great time. Samujana prides itself on providing an unparalleled luxury experience with our motto being, “Your Place. Your Time.” Each Villa comes automatically with its private Villa Manager and villa maid, state-of-the art leisure facilities and the latest in audio and media amenities, your private villa is your HOME away from home and if you really fancy having your own private chefs, you need just to ask and will take care of the rest. For fun beyond our villas, Samujana offers an extensive range of land and water experiences. From boating excursions on our private sailboat to chauffeured tours of the beautiful island and waterfalls, our Experience Manager will help curate a bespoke adventure for you and your guests. Luxury and relaxation at its best, laze away and leave the rest to us.

Amenities / Features BBQ Area

Conference Facilities

Games Room

Gym

Private Infinity Pool

Tennis Court

Free WiFi Internet

In House Movies

Non-Smoking Rooms

Concierge

Air-Conditioning

Cable TV

Dining Room

Free Breakfast

Garden

Pool Table

