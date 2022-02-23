The Mangrove by Blu Monkey - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Phuket, look no further than The Mangrove Panwa Phuket Resort. The city center is merely 6 Km away and the airport can be reached within 45 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The Mangrove Panwa Phuket Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed at the hotel. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, free welcome drink, mirror, slippers to please the most discerning guest. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, The Mangrove Panwa Phuket Resort hits the spot in many ways.