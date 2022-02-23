PHUKET TEST & GO

The Mangrove by Blu Monkey - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
rating with
933 reviews
Updated on February 23, 2022
100% DEPOSIT

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Phuket, look no further than The Mangrove Panwa Phuket Resort. The city center is merely 6 Km away and the airport can be reached within 45 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The Mangrove Panwa Phuket Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, 24-hour front desk can be enjoyed at the hotel. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, free welcome drink, mirror, slippers to please the most discerning guest. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, The Mangrove Panwa Phuket Resort hits the spot in many ways.

Amenities / Features

  • free Wi-Fi, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service,LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, free welcome drink, mirror, slippers
Hotel Offer Brochure

Address / Map

39/6 Moo 6, Ao-yon Khaokhad Rd.,, Panwa Cape, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

