The Fair House Beach Resort and Hotel - Samui Sandbox Hotel

8
rating with
589 reviews
Updated on February 10, 2022
The resort is set among gardens and coconut plantations and provides 130 spacious and airy traditional Southern Thai style bungalows. The Fair House Beach Resort and Hotel (SHA certified) is situated on Chaweng Noi Beach, just one kilometer away from the center of lively and commercial Chaweng Beach. It is also just 15 kilometers from the Samui Airport. On the beach, guests can relax on free chairs and umbrellas and eat snacks like spring rolls and barbecue corn. The Rim’Lay restaurant serves Thai and Western cuisine prepared by a highly skilled chef and is the weekly host of theme parties held after sunset such as Thai Night, Romantic Night, and Cowboy Night. The Fair House Beach Resort and Hotel (SHA certified) can be easily booked with our secure online booking form. Simply enter your dates and click to proceed.

124-124/1-2 Moo 3 T. Bophut Suratthani, Chaweng Noi, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

