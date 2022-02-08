SAMUI TEST & GO

Chaweng Garden Beach Resort

Samui
8.4
rating with
1578 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Chaweng Garden Beach Resort in a prioritized manner, and Chaweng Garden Beach Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy

Our resort understands the unstable situation of Covid-19 and we are flexible to refund to any cancellation because of Force Majeure.

Conveniently located right in the center of Chaweng Beach, guests will find true Samui hospitality as the resort’s land has been passed down for as many as three generations. Chaweng Beach is well-known for being one of the popular beaches in Koh Samui where guests will find everything they need within minutes. Just a short walking distance away are shopping centers, nightlife, restaurants, and across the street is Burger King for those who prefer fast dining. There is no need to look very far for dining options as the resort provides two restaurants worth visiting. For fresh BBQ seafood and an international a la carte menu, The Sukulaya Restaurant on the beautiful seaside setting is a must, especially for the evening. The signature restaurant, Bai Pho Seafood, provides a delicious mix of international, seafood, and local Samui dishes. This resort’s main objective is to make guests feel as comfortable as possible and give them a sense of being at home.

  • Beachfront, Two Swimming Pools, Restaurant, Tour Desk, 24 hours Reception, 24 hours Security, Parking, Garden, Bar, Taxi Service, Meeting Room,
162/8 M00 2, Tambon Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

