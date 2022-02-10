SAMUI TEST & GO

公平之家海滩度假酒店 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8
通过
589条评论进行评分
更新于 February 10, 2022
The Fair House Beach Resort and Hotel - Image 0
The Fair House Beach Resort and Hotel - Image 1
The Fair House Beach Resort and Hotel - Image 2
The Fair House Beach Resort and Hotel - Image 3
The Fair House Beach Resort and Hotel - Image 4
The Fair House Beach Resort and Hotel - Image 5
+41 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

度假村坐落在花园和椰子种植园之间，提供 130 间宽敞通风的传统泰南风格洋房。 Fair House Beach Resort and Hotel（SHA 认证）位于Chaweng Noi 海滩，距离热闹的商业Chaweng 海滩中心仅一公里。距苏梅岛机场也仅 15 公里。在海滩上，客人可以在免费的椅子和遮阳伞上放松身心，品尝春卷和烧烤玉米等小吃。 Rim’Lay 餐厅供应由技艺精湛的厨师烹制的泰式和西式美食，并且每周举办泰式之夜、浪漫之夜和牛仔之夜等日落后主题派对。您可以使用我们的安全在线订房表轻松预订 Fair House Beach Resort and Hotel（SHA 认证）。只需输入您的日期，然后单击即可继续。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是公平之家海滩度假酒店的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 公平之家海滩度假酒店
查看所有评论

地址/地图

124-124/1-2 Moo 3 T. Bophut Suratthani, Chaweng Noi, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

合作伙伴酒店

Chaweng Noi 泳池别墅
8

464 评论
฿-1
斯凯海滩酒店
9.5

23 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

第一平房海滩度假村
7.4

642 评论
฿-1
第一住宅酒店
7.6

735 评论
฿-1
香蕉扇海度假村
9.3

268 评论
฿-1
KC 海滩俱乐部和泳池别墅
7.7

289 评论
฿-1
查汶花园海滩度假村
8.4

1578 评论
฿-1
J4苏梅岛酒店
8.8

44 评论
฿-1
查汶丽晶海滩度假村
8.3

1159 评论
฿-1
CHUZ Villas Samui
9.4

15 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU