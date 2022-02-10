公平之家海滩度假酒店 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
度假村坐落在花园和椰子种植园之间，提供 130 间宽敞通风的传统泰南风格洋房。 Fair House Beach Resort and Hotel（SHA 认证）位于Chaweng Noi 海滩，距离热闹的商业Chaweng 海滩中心仅一公里。距苏梅岛机场也仅 15 公里。在海滩上，客人可以在免费的椅子和遮阳伞上放松身心，品尝春卷和烧烤玉米等小吃。 Rim’Lay 餐厅供应由技艺精湛的厨师烹制的泰式和西式美食，并且每周举办泰式之夜、浪漫之夜和牛仔之夜等日落后主题派对。您可以使用我们的安全在线订房表轻松预订 Fair House Beach Resort and Hotel（SHA 认证）。只需输入您的日期，然后单击即可继续。