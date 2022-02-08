SAMUI TEST & GO

KC Beach Club & Pool Villas - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
7.7
rating with
289 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
KC Beach Club & Pool Villas - Image 0
KC Beach Club & Pool Villas - Image 1
KC Beach Club & Pool Villas - Image 2
KC Beach Club & Pool Villas - Image 3
KC Beach Club & Pool Villas - Image 4
KC Beach Club & Pool Villas - Image 5
+51 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
฿6,900 DEPOSIT
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the KC Beach Club & Pool Villas in a prioritized manner, and KC Beach Club & Pool Villas will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy

The deposit payment is nonrefundable

KC Beach Club & Pool Villas is located in the heart of Chaweng Beach - one of the best party areas on Koh Samui. The hotel is situated 10 minutes from the airport and steps away from shopping and entertainment areas of Chaweng. This 4.5-stars hotel is home to 42 rooms, including 15 Balcony Sea View Rooms, 12 Luxury Sea View Rooms, and 11 Pool Access Rooms. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the pools, bar, or restaurant. KC Beach Club & Pool Villas is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest - such as sunbeds, hot tubs, and a poolside bar. While the hotel restaurant provides international and traditional cuisine, the hotel bar is known as the hippest bar in Samui, serving innovative cocktails. The hotel is also popular among party lovers. The hotel has fantastic, in-house DJs to warm up the atmosphere for guests out to party. Its prime location, fashionable Beach Club, and great club music makes KC Beach Club & Pool Villas the smartest choice for your next holiday destination.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at KC Beach Club & Pool Villas, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR KC Beach Club & Pool Villas
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Hotel Offer Brochure

Address / Map

11/9 Moo 2, Chaweng Beach Road, Tambol Bophut, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

Partner Hotels

Chaweng Noi Pool Villa
8
rating with
464 reviews
From ฿-1
Skye Beach Hotel
9.5
rating with
23 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Banana Fan Sea Resort
9.3
rating with
268 reviews
From ฿-1
Chaweng Garden Beach Resort
8.4
rating with
1578 reviews
From ฿-1
J4 Samui Hotel
8.8
rating with
44 reviews
From ฿-1
Chaweng Regent Beach Resort
8.3
rating with
1159 reviews
From ฿-1
First Residence Hotel
7.6
rating with
735 reviews
From ฿-1
First Bungalow Beach Resort
7.4
rating with
642 reviews
From ฿-1
Chura Samui
8.2
rating with
1106 reviews
From ฿-1
Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort
8.4
rating with
438 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU