KC Beach Club & Pool Villas is located in the heart of Chaweng Beach - one of the best party areas on Koh Samui. The hotel is situated 10 minutes from the airport and steps away from shopping and entertainment areas of Chaweng. This 4.5-stars hotel is home to 42 rooms, including 15 Balcony Sea View Rooms, 12 Luxury Sea View Rooms, and 11 Pool Access Rooms. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the pools, bar, or restaurant. KC Beach Club & Pool Villas is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest - such as sunbeds, hot tubs, and a poolside bar. While the hotel restaurant provides international and traditional cuisine, the hotel bar is known as the hippest bar in Samui, serving innovative cocktails. The hotel is also popular among party lovers. The hotel has fantastic, in-house DJs to warm up the atmosphere for guests out to party. Its prime location, fashionable Beach Club, and great club music makes KC Beach Club & Pool Villas the smartest choice for your next holiday destination.

