PATTAYA TEST & GO

Serene Sands Health Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7
rating with
178 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Serene Sands Health Resort - Image 0
Serene Sands Health Resort - Image 1
Serene Sands Health Resort - Image 2
Serene Sands Health Resort - Image 3
Serene Sands Health Resort - Image 4
Serene Sands Health Resort - Image 5
+21 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Tucked away on its private beach, Serene Sands Health Resort is far enough from the crowds of Pattaya, yet close enough if you wish to spend a day out. Serene Sands provides a regular shuttle service into town and also provides a speed boat for rent. Pattaya is an excellent place for golf enthusiasts and the resort can provide some excellent rates to the nearby clubs. At the resort, learn basic Tai Chi, swimming, or scuba in the pool. With just 16 rooms, this is a small, private resort that can make you feel as if you are the only guests around. After a day out in the sun, relax with a personalized massage or spa session. At the Serene Sands Health Resort, guests really do enjoy a serene and calm holiday experience.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Serene Sands Health Resort, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Serene Sands Health Resort
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

157/1 Moo 2, T.Banglamung, A.Banglamung, Bang La Mung, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Bella Villa Cabana
7.7
rating with
3486 reviews
From ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
rating with
611 reviews
From ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
659 reviews
From ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
rating with
5 reviews
From ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
rating with
2305 reviews
From ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
rating with
5085 reviews
From ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
rating with
4921 reviews
From ฿-1
Top View Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
rating with
39 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU