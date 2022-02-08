Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. This hotel has received 256 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Bella Villa Cabana in a prioritized manner, and Bella Villa Cabana will directly collect payment from you.

Rooms All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Pool view / Seaview Room - No Pet Allowed 48 m² ฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Bathtub

Connecting Room

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Smoking Rooms Available

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room with Pool Access - Pet-Friendly 48 m² ฿15,800 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Bathtub

Internet - Wifi

Microwave SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Family Pool view Room - Pet-Friendly 48 m² ฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony

Bathtub

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Family Room - No Pets Allowed 48 m² ฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Pool view Room - Pet-Friendly 48 m² ฿12,300 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿11,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿7,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Features Balcony (Full Access)

Bathtub

Internet - Wifi

Microwave

Work Space SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Room with Pool Access - No Pets Allowed 50 m² ฿15,800 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿13,800 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants Junior Suite - No Pets Allowed 90 m² ฿24,900 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿20,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,300 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,500 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK SPECIAL OFFERS CLICK REQUEST TO SEE Maximum of 4 Adults, 2 Children, 3 Infants Family Suite - No Pets Allowed 120 m² ฿33,300 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿26,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,700 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Maximum of 6 Adults, 4 Children, 3 Infants Suite - No Pets Allowed 150 m² ฿37,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿29,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,900 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿8,300 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK Maximum of 6 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Presidential Suite - No Pets Allowed 170 m² ฿34,300 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿16,900 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿9,300 - 1st Day Test & Go REQUEST BOOKING FAST REQUEST (2 CLICKS) BOOKMARK

The Bella Villa Cabana is one of Pattaya's best located hotels for business and leisure guests. The 103 tastefully-appointed guestrooms at the hotel offer a wide range of amenities to ensure a comfortable stay. Guestroom appointments consist of cable television, data port, balcony deck, coffee/tea maker, and in-room safe. For guests' convenience, this wonderful Pattaya hotel offers multi-lingual staff, car rentals, laundry service, 24-hour room service, and safety deposit box. Guests can make the most of their stay at the hotel by unwinding at an array of recreational facilities, including a swimming pool, steam room, scuba-diving, and spa. Guests will experience warm hospitality through professional service with style. For your reservation at the Bella Villa Cabana, please choose your dates of stay to complete our secure online booking form.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels