Serene Sands Health Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7
Bewertung mit
178 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 9, 2022
Tucked away on its private beach, Serene Sands Health Resort is far enough from the crowds of Pattaya, yet close enough if you wish to spend a day out. Serene Sands provides a regular shuttle service into town and also provides a speed boat for rent. Pattaya is an excellent place for golf enthusiasts and the resort can provide some excellent rates to the nearby clubs. At the resort, learn basic Tai Chi, swimming, or scuba in the pool. With just 16 rooms, this is a small, private resort that can make you feel as if you are the only guests around. After a day out in the sun, relax with a personalized massage or spa session. At the Serene Sands Health Resort, guests really do enjoy a serene and calm holiday experience.

Adresse / Karte

157/1 Moo 2, T.Banglamung, A.Banglamung, Bang La Mung, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

