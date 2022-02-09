PATTAYA TEST & GO

Serene Sands Health Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7
คะแนนจาก
178
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Serene Sands Health Resort - Image 0
Serene Sands Health Resort - Image 1
Serene Sands Health Resort - Image 2
Serene Sands Health Resort - Image 3
Serene Sands Health Resort - Image 4
Serene Sands Health Resort - Image 5
+21 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Tucked away on its private beach, Serene Sands Health Resort is far enough from the crowds of Pattaya, yet close enough if you wish to spend a day out. Serene Sands provides a regular shuttle service into town and also provides a speed boat for rent. Pattaya is an excellent place for golf enthusiasts and the resort can provide some excellent rates to the nearby clubs. At the resort, learn basic Tai Chi, swimming, or scuba in the pool. With just 16 rooms, this is a small, private resort that can make you feel as if you are the only guests around. After a day out in the sun, relax with a personalized massage or spa session. At the Serene Sands Health Resort, guests really do enjoy a serene and calm holiday experience.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Serene Sands Health Resort ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Serene Sands Health Resort
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

157/1 Moo 2, T.Banglamung, A.Banglamung, Bang La Mung, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Bella Villa Cabana
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3486 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
611 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
659 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2305 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5085 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4921 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Top View Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
39 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU