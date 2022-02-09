Serene Sands Health Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Tucked away on its private beach, Serene Sands Health Resort is far enough from the crowds of Pattaya, yet close enough if you wish to spend a day out. Serene Sands provides a regular shuttle service into town and also provides a speed boat for rent. Pattaya is an excellent place for golf enthusiasts and the resort can provide some excellent rates to the nearby clubs. At the resort, learn basic Tai Chi, swimming, or scuba in the pool. With just 16 rooms, this is a small, private resort that can make you feel as if you are the only guests around. After a day out in the sun, relax with a personalized massage or spa session. At the Serene Sands Health Resort, guests really do enjoy a serene and calm holiday experience.