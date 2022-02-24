PATTAYA TEST & GO

Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.5
rating with
659 reviews
Updated on February 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in very high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot This hotel has received 130 recent booking requests. hurry up!

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort in a prioritized manner, and Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy

Reservation is non refundable however dates can be amended as per guest request. Hotel must receive the amended dates one week prior to arrival.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Sea View Rooms 38
฿18,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿18,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Sea View Room 40
฿18,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿16,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Bathtub
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • Outdoor Facilities
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Pool Access Room 42
฿25,000 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿25,000 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿12,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿8,500 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Coffee Machine
  • Connecting Room
  • Outdoor Facilities
  • Swimming Pool
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Corner Suite- Sea View 48
฿20,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿20,500 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,500 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿7,800 - 1st Day Test & Go
Features

  • Balcony
  • Balcony (Full Access)
  • Coffee Machine
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Swimming Pool

Located in the lovely area of Wongamat Beach, Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort enjoys a commanding position in the beaches hub of Pattaya. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Guests can choose from 105 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by recreational facilities such as canoe, private beach, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Pattaya.

Address / Map

469 Moo 5 Naklue soi 16, Bang Lamung, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

