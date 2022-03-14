PATTAYA TEST & GO

Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.9
rating with
2305 reviews
Updated on March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Sea View with Balcony 36
฿6,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Double Room 40
฿6,300 - 1 Day Test & Go
Maximum of 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Balcony 40
฿6,300 - 1 Day Test & Go
Breathtaking sea views from the Oceana Terrace restaurant and an enticing rock pool are amongst the stand out features of Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions. Located in north Pattaya, all 670 rooms come equipped with a mini bar and are created to assure guests relax in style and comfort. The fully equipped business center and conference rooms assure the requirements of business guests are met while a wide choice of dining options cater to the tastes of all guests. The Ocean Terrace specializes in seafood while the Zest specializes in dishes from around the world. Japanese food can be found at the Akaman while freshly baked croissants and pastries can be found at the Elfin Café. Spacious rooms and a broad choice of leisure and dining options assure your stay here will be exceptionally memorable.

Address / Map

499/7, Moo 5 Naklua 16, Pattaya-Naklua Rd., Wongamat Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

