Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
8.7
rating with
412 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya - Image 0
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya - Image 1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya - Image 2
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya - Image 3
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya - Image 4
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya - Image 5
Well-placed in the beaches, nightlife, sightseeing area of Pattaya city, Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Located 1 kilometer away from the excitement of the city, this 5 star property commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate the weary traveler. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, private check in/check out are readily available for the convenience of each guest. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include flat screen television, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror to help guests recharge after a long day. The property offers fantastic facilities, including outdoor pool, massage, children's playground, kids club, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodation in Pattaya, make Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya your home away from home.

Address / Map

666/66 Moo 5 Naklua Road Banglamung, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

