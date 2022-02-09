PATTAYA TEST & GO

Serene Sands Health Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7

178レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Serene Sands Health Resort - Image 0
Serene Sands Health Resort - Image 1
Serene Sands Health Resort - Image 2
Serene Sands Health Resort - Image 3
Serene Sands Health Resort - Image 4
Serene Sands Health Resort - Image 5
+21 写真

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Tucked away on its private beach, Serene Sands Health Resort is far enough from the crowds of Pattaya, yet close enough if you wish to spend a day out. Serene Sands provides a regular shuttle service into town and also provides a speed boat for rent. Pattaya is an excellent place for golf enthusiasts and the resort can provide some excellent rates to the nearby clubs. At the resort, learn basic Tai Chi, swimming, or scuba in the pool. With just 16 rooms, this is a small, private resort that can make you feel as if you are the only guests around. After a day out in the sun, relax with a personalized massage or spa session. At the Serene Sands Health Resort, guests really do enjoy a serene and calm holiday experience.

すべてのサンドボックスホテルを表示
190以上のSANDBOXホテルをすべて検索
スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Serene Sands Health Resortゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Serene Sands Health Resort
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

157/1 Moo 2, T.Banglamung, A.Banglamung, Bang La Mung, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

人気のフィルター

近くのTest & Goホテル

Bella Villa Cabana
7.7
との評価
3486 レビュー
から ฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6
との評価
611 レビュー
から ฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5
との評価
659 レビュー
から ฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3
との評価
5 レビュー
から ฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9
との評価
2305 レビュー
から ฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4
との評価
5085 レビュー
から ฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6
との評価
4921 レビュー
から ฿-1
Top View Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7
との評価
39 レビュー
から ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU