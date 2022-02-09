PATTAYA TEST & GO

Serene Sands Health Resort - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.7
通过
178条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Serene Sands Health Resort - Image 0
Serene Sands Health Resort - Image 1
Serene Sands Health Resort - Image 2
Serene Sands Health Resort - Image 3
Serene Sands Health Resort - Image 4
Serene Sands Health Resort - Image 5
+21 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Tucked away on its private beach, Serene Sands Health Resort is far enough from the crowds of Pattaya, yet close enough if you wish to spend a day out. Serene Sands provides a regular shuttle service into town and also provides a speed boat for rent. Pattaya is an excellent place for golf enthusiasts and the resort can provide some excellent rates to the nearby clubs. At the resort, learn basic Tai Chi, swimming, or scuba in the pool. With just 16 rooms, this is a small, private resort that can make you feel as if you are the only guests around. After a day out in the sun, relax with a personalized massage or spa session. At the Serene Sands Health Resort, guests really do enjoy a serene and calm holiday experience.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Serene Sands Health Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Serene Sands Health Resort
查看所有评论

地址/地图

157/1 Moo 2, T.Banglamung, A.Banglamung, Bang La Mung, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Bella Villa Cabana
7.7

3486 评论
฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6

611 评论
฿-1
Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5

659 评论
฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3

5 评论
฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9

2305 评论
฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4

5085 评论
฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6

4921 评论
฿-1
Top View Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7

39 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU