Sarikantang Resort & Spa - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Powdery sand and clear blue water are just steps away no matter where you are in the resort. Located near Haad Rin, you are minutes from the popular Full Moon Party venue on the beach. Spend your days getting a tan, heading for a dive, or getting a relaxing massage. A tour desk is available on-site to help arrange excursions both on land and in sea. And despite the distance from the mainland, guests can be sure to have access to all the modern conveniences during their stay here. The accommodation is constructed to best blend in with the natural environment, and all rooms offer complimentary wireless access. Affordable rates and laid back living is on offer at the Sarikantang Resort & Spa.