Set privately amongst the coconut groves on Mae Nam Beach, Fair House Villas and Spa Samui SHA Certified and SHA+ Certified is the perfect place for spending your special holiday and enjoying the beauty of paradise. In the lush tropical gardens and coconut plantations, you will find airy and spacious, southern Thai-styled bungalows that were carefully built to harmonize with their natural surroundings. From here, guests can easily reach Fisherman Village and the Lomprayah High Speed Ferries. Golf enthusiasts have the Santiburi Golf Resort located within 30 minutes by foot. Incredible views can be witnessed from the on-site restaurant and pool, as well as from the hotel's own private beach. During your stay, enjoy the pleasures of the spa, massage treatments, and BBQ facilities. Getting around can be done with ease thanks to available car rentals and shuttle services. Tours can be arranged at the 24-hour front desk, and the business center and meeting facilities can be used to host private or corporate events.

