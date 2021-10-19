PHUKET TEST & GO

Fair House Villas and Spa Samui - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.3
rating with
606 reviews
Updated on February 8, 2022
Set privately amongst the coconut groves on Mae Nam Beach, Fair House Villas and Spa Samui SHA Certified and SHA+ Certified is the perfect place for spending your special holiday and enjoying the beauty of paradise. In the lush tropical gardens and coconut plantations, you will find airy and spacious, southern Thai-styled bungalows that were carefully built to harmonize with their natural surroundings. From here, guests can easily reach Fisherman Village and the Lomprayah High Speed Ferries. Golf enthusiasts have the Santiburi Golf Resort located within 30 minutes by foot. Incredible views can be witnessed from the on-site restaurant and pool, as well as from the hotel's own private beach. During your stay, enjoy the pleasures of the spa, massage treatments, and BBQ facilities. Getting around can be done with ease thanks to available car rentals and shuttle services. Tours can be arranged at the 24-hour front desk, and the business center and meeting facilities can be used to host private or corporate events.

🇲🇾Victor Lim

Reviewed on 19/10/2021
Arrived on 28/09/2021
5.0 Garden Villa
Positives     
  • the staff are all helpful and pleasant
  • the food is good
  • Location

The resort was great. The facilities were all working and good. I was well taken care off when I stayed in Fairhouse. I had a good time spending the first few days of my quarantine at this hotel.

🇺🇸michael harmon

Reviewed on 19/09/2021
Arrived on 04/09/2021
4.2 Beach Front Pool Villa
Positives     
  • staff
Negatives
  • food

better food choice,,,,the place was to overpriced .......... did have a great view ....... front deck was a great help

🇩🇰Allan christensen

Reviewed on 13/08/2021
Arrived on 05/08/2021
4.4 Garden Villa
Positives     
  • A great way to visit Thailand without spending two weeks in a hotel room
Negatives
  • It takes a lot of work to get the COE to visit Thailand

I was spending one week at the Fairhouse Vikkas and Spa as my SHA++ hotel on Koh Samui. Despite I had to spend one week in the resort it went fairly quick. Nice beach, nice pool and super nice staff in the restaurant. I can recommend to stay there

Address / Map

39 Moo 1 Tambol Maenam, Mae Nam, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84330

