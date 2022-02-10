PHUKET TEST & GO

Varivana Resort Koh Phangan - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
9.2
rating with
103 reviews
Updated on February 10, 2022
Varivana Resort Koh Phangan - Image 0
Varivana Resort Koh Phangan - Image 1
Varivana Resort Koh Phangan - Image 2
Varivana Resort Koh Phangan - Image 3
Varivana Resort Koh Phangan - Image 4
Varivana Resort Koh Phangan - Image 5
+26 photos
QUICK RESPONSE

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Varivana Resort Koh Phangan in a prioritized manner, and Varivana Resort Koh Phangan will directly collect payment from you.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located property in Koh Phangan, look no further than Varivana Resort Koh Phangan. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Varivana Resort Koh Phangan, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, postal service. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. Throughout the day, you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the infinity rooftop pool, spa, bicycle, sightseeing, rooftop restaurant and bar. Discover an engaging blend of professional service and a wide array of features at Varivana Resort Koh Phangan.

Amenities / Features

  • The room facilities include a luxury pocket spring king-size bed, Eco Pure amenities by ELOURA Australia, a 40 inch smart TV,and a spacious private balcony. Free round-trip transfer between Thong Sala pier and Varivana resort are provided.
SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Varivana Resort Koh Phangan, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Varivana Resort Koh Phangan
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Hotel Offer Brochure

Food Menu Images

Address / Map

79 Moo 4, Wok Tum, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4
rating with
483 reviews
From ฿-1
Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas
9.2
rating with
333 reviews
From ฿-1
Santhiya Koh Phangan Resort & Spa
8.9
rating with
1288 reviews
From ฿-1
Palita Lodge
8.8
rating with
553 reviews
From ฿-1
Little Paradise Resort
8.5
rating with
190 reviews
From ฿-1
Amarin Samui Hotel
7.6
rating with
241 reviews
From ฿-1
Fair House Villas and Spa Samui
8.3
rating with
606 reviews
From ฿-1
Royal Muang Samui Villas
8.4
rating with
673 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU