Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Amarin Samui Hotel in a prioritized manner, and Amarin Samui Hotel will directly collect payment from you.

Hotel Refund Policy Full refund with at least 5 days notification prior to arrival date.

Peaceful, hip and full of pure sensual delights come together majestically at the Amarin Hotel on Koh Samui’s celebrated residential quarter - Maenam. Here, breezes blow off the Gulf of Thailand into large rooms with balconies that offer a front row seat to this well-preserved Koh Samui neighborhood. This boutique hotel is located close to the Lomprayah pier, where Koh Phangan (the Full Moon Party Island) is within an easy reach via the speed boat. Set in a modern understated décor with unpretentious comfort promises our guests an ideal for week-end breaks, business trips and luxury holidays in this renowned residence of Koh Samui. It boasts a cool, trendy atmosphere, premium amenities and dedicated personal service for a truly memorable hotel experience. Our 46 guest rooms and suites are generally large, chic and comfortable, our personalized service is unique, and our hand-picked chef provides gastronomic delights both local and international cuisine. With an amazing rooftop terrace overlooking the Maenam coastline, it is the perfect spot to enjoy the day with your favourite cocktails. Recent room upgrades include high speed fiber optic internet connectivity on wifi and smart TV with Netflix and Youtube.

Amenities / Features Hotel Features

* Lobby

* Restaurant

* Roof top swimming pool

* Laundry service

* Bar

* Fitness

Room Amenities

* Essential toiletries, bath gel, shampoo, conditioners, cotton wools, soap

* Premium linen - incl. 500 thread count bed sheets, duvet and extra pillows

* Towels - body, hand, facial

* Air condition - individually controlled (regularly serviced, cleaned and sanitized)

* USB ports built-in so you can charge your mobile phones with no adaptor needed

* Working table

* 2 complimentary bottles of drinking water replenished daily

* Tea and coffee making facilities (supplies of tea bags, coffees replenished daily)

* Smart TV

* High speed fibre optic internet on wifi connectivity both in-room and public area

Optional Services

* Scooter rental (for your own leisure of going around and explore koh samui)

* Tour programmes - book some great activities, incl. nearby islands

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels