사리칸탕 리조트 & 스파 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

고운 모래와 맑고 푸른 물은 리조트의 어디에 있든 단 몇 걸음 거리에 있습니다. Haad Rin 근처에 위치하여 해변의 인기 있는 Full Moon Party 장소에서 몇 분 거리에 있습니다. 선탠을 하거나 다이빙을 하거나 편안한 마사지를 받으며 하루를 보내십시오. 구내 투어 데스크에서 육지와 바다 여행을 예약하실 수 있습니다. 본토에서 멀리 떨어져 있음에도 불구하고 이곳에 머무는 동안 모든 현대적인 편의 시설을 이용할 수 있습니다. 숙박 시설은 자연 환경과 가장 잘 어우러지도록 건축되었으며 모든 객실에서 무료 무선 접속이 가능합니다. 합리적인 가격과 여유로운 생활을 Sarikantang Resort & Spa에서 제공합니다.

