SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Little Paradise Resort - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.5
rating with
190 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
Little Paradise Resort - Image 0
Little Paradise Resort - Image 1
Little Paradise Resort - Image 2
Little Paradise Resort - Image 3
Little Paradise Resort - Image 4
Little Paradise Resort - Image 5
+14 photos
QUICK RESPONSE

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Little Paradise Resort, located in Haad Rin, Koh Phangan, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Koh Phangan hotel. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, laundromat, ticket service, luggage storage. Step into one of 5 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, mirror, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary) which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including private beach, hot spring bath, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Little Paradise Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Koh Phangan, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

Address / Map

130/46 Moo6, (Haad Rin Nok), Baan Tai, Koh Phagnan, Haad Rin, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

