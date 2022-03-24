Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Little Paradise Resort, located in Haad Rin, Koh Phangan, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Koh Phangan hotel. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, laundromat, ticket service, luggage storage. Step into one of 5 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, mirror, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary) which can be found in some rooms. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including private beach, hot spring bath, outdoor pool, spa, massage. Little Paradise Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Koh Phangan, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.
130/46 Moo6, (Haad Rin Nok), Baan Tai, Koh Phagnan, Haad Rin, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280