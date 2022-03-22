SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Koh Phangan, Palita Lodge is the perfect choice. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. Also within easy reach are Haad Rin Beach, Haad Rin Arena, Phangan Divers. At Palita Lodge, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. Step into one of 40 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning which can be found in some rooms. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include outdoor pool, table tennis, water sports (non-motorized) are designed for escape and relaxation. Palita Lodge is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Koh Phangan.

119 Moo 6, Haad Rin, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

