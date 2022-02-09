PHUKET TEST & GO

沙里坎塘度假村及水疗中心 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
8.4
通过
655条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
+40 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

无论您身在度假村的何处，粉状的沙滩和清澈湛蓝的海水都近在咫尺。酒店靠近 Haad Rin，距离海滩上广受欢迎的满月派对场地仅几分钟路程。花几天时间晒黑，去潜水，或享受放松的按摩。酒店内的旅游咨询台可帮助安排陆上和海上游览活动。尽管与大陆相距遥远，但客人在入住期间一定可以使用所有现代便利设施。住宿的建造与自然环境完美融合，所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接。 Sarikantang Resort & Spa 提供实惠的价格和悠闲的生活。

查看所有评论

地址/地图

129/3 moo.6 Seekantang Beach, Ban Tai, Haad Rin, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

