Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
9.2
rating with
333 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Located on the Thong Nai Pan Noi Beach on Koh Phangan, Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas ticks all the right boxes for a peaceful beach vacation. Rooms are well decorated using many locally found materials and include modern amenities like flat screen Apple TV, high speed WiFi, JBL Bluetooth speaker and Nespresso coffee machine. Other hotel facilities for recreation and relaxation include the beach area, an outdoor swimming pool, sundeck, library, spa and wellness facilities, a gym, and non-motorized water sports facilities. The on-site restaurant serves delicious cuisines from around the world as well as reasonably priced and fresh seafood.

Amenities / Features

  • 7 nights of SHA+ Certified Anantara accommodation for 2 pax
  • Shared scheduled transfers by speedboat from/to Samui
  • Transfers related to 3rd and final RT-PCR test
  • Daily Breakfast for 2 pax
Address / Map

5/5 Moo 5, Baan Tai , Thong Nai Pan Noi, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

