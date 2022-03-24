Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Located on the Thong Nai Pan Noi Beach on Koh Phangan, Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas ticks all the right boxes for a peaceful beach vacation. Rooms are well decorated using many locally found materials and include modern amenities like flat screen Apple TV, high speed WiFi, JBL Bluetooth speaker and Nespresso coffee machine. Other hotel facilities for recreation and relaxation include the beach area, an outdoor swimming pool, sundeck, library, spa and wellness facilities, a gym, and non-motorized water sports facilities. The on-site restaurant serves delicious cuisines from around the world as well as reasonably priced and fresh seafood.