Santhiya Koh Phangan Resort & Spa - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

8.9
rating with
1288 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
QUICK RESPONSE

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

This gem of a resort embraces the true meaning of Natural Beauty. Stretched over 18 acres of glorious tropical landscapes, Santhiya Koh Phangan Resort & Spa is an eco-chic natural hideaway with glorious teakwood accommodation and world-renowned service and hospitality. All gorgeous rooms are located on the cliff and we provide free shuttle service to all guests in the resort.

Lush tropical forests, crystal clear bay and private beach set the perfect backdrop for splendid gourmet meals, cascading poolside waterfalls, a luxurious spa treatment at Ayurvana Spa or an exciting array of outdoor water activities. Only 30 minutes by speedboat from Samui Island, paradise awaits…where beauty comes naturally and elegant designs along with eco-friendly conservation inspire all.

Amenities / Features

  • Santhiya's Transfer, 2 Swimming Pools, Mahkok Shop, Wooden car service, Fitness Center and Spa.
Address / Map

Address / Map

22/7 Moo 5, Bantai, Thong Nai Pan Noi, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

