You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
This gem of a resort embraces the true meaning of Natural Beauty. Stretched over 18 acres of glorious tropical landscapes, Santhiya Koh Phangan Resort & Spa is an eco-chic natural hideaway with glorious teakwood accommodation and world-renowned service and hospitality. All gorgeous rooms are located on the cliff and we provide free shuttle service to all guests in the resort.
Lush tropical forests, crystal clear bay and private beach set the perfect backdrop for splendid gourmet meals, cascading poolside waterfalls, a luxurious spa treatment at Ayurvana Spa or an exciting array of outdoor water activities. Only 30 minutes by speedboat from Samui Island, paradise awaits…where beauty comes naturally and elegant designs along with eco-friendly conservation inspire all.