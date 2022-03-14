Rosewood Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
When visiting Phuket, you'll feel right at home at Rosewood Phuket as it offers quality accommodation and great service. Only 25 km away, this 5-star property can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Rosewood Hotels & Resorts is renowned for its quality services and friendly staff, and Rosewood Phuket lives up to expectations. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop are readily available for the convenience of each guest. Guests can choose from 71 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's recreational facilities, which include canoe, fitness center, spa, massage, children's playground are designed for escape and relaxation. Rosewood Phuket is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Phuket.