普吉岛瑰丽酒店 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.9
通过
16条评论进行评分
更新于 March 14, 2022
Rosewood Phuket - Image 0
Rosewood Phuket - Image 1
Rosewood Phuket - Image 2
Rosewood Phuket - Image 3
Rosewood Phuket - Image 4
Rosewood Phuket - Image 5
来到普吉岛，您会在普吉瑰丽酒店感到宾至如归，因为它提供优质的住宿和一流的服务。这家五星级酒店距离酒店仅 25 公里，可从机场轻松抵达。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。瑰丽酒店及度假村以其优质的服务和友好的员工而闻名，普吉岛瑰丽酒店不负众望。所有客房均提供免费无线网络连接、24 小时客房服务、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、礼品/纪念品商店等设施，方便每位客人使用。客人可以从 71 间客房中进行选择，所有客房都散发着完全和平与和谐的氛围。该物业的康乐设施，包括独木舟、健身中心、水疗中心、按摩、儿童游乐场，专为逃离和放松而设计。普吉瑰丽酒店是您在普吉岛享受优质住宿的一站式目的地。

88/28 Muen-Ngern Road, Patong, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

