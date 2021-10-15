Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Well-placed in the beaches, romance, family fun area of Phuket city, Maikhao Home Garden Bungalow provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 36 km away, and it normally takes about 15 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Maikhao Home Garden Bungalow is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. 8 rooms spread over 1 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, towels, closet, internet access – wireless, private pool can be found in selected rooms. The hotel's sauna, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids), garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Maikhao Home Garden Bungalow the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phuket.

