PHUKET TEST & GO

Maikhao Home Garden - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.9
rating with
94 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Maikhao Home Garden - Image 0
Maikhao Home Garden - Image 1
Maikhao Home Garden - Image 2
Maikhao Home Garden - Image 3
Maikhao Home Garden - Image 4
Maikhao Home Garden - Image 5
+34 photos
QUICK RESPONSE
1 REVIEW

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Booking requests put you in direct contact with the Maikhao Home Garden in a prioritized manner, and Maikhao Home Garden will directly collect payment from you.

Well-placed in the beaches, romance, family fun area of Phuket city, Maikhao Home Garden Bungalow provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 36 km away, and it normally takes about 15 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Maikhao Home Garden Bungalow is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. 8 rooms spread over 1 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, towels, closet, internet access – wireless, private pool can be found in selected rooms. The hotel's sauna, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids), garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Maikhao Home Garden Bungalow the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Phuket.

Score
4.8/5
Excellent
Based on 1 review
Rating
Excellent
1
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Maikhao Home Garden, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Maikhao Home Garden
SEE ALL REVIEWS

🇮🇹andreoletti dario

Reviewed on 15/10/2021
Arrived on 02/10/2021
4.8 Deluxe Bungalow Garden View

excellent for peoples who like quite , clean and green environment. Owner is very friendly and useful

Address / Map

176 M.3,Maikhao Sub-district,Thalang District, Mai Khao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

