Tucked away in a secluded corner of Phuket’s Mai Khao Beach, the SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort offers its guests optimum privacy in a 5-star accommodation. Its idyllic setting away from Patong’s busy streets and noisy beach crowds make it an excellent place for luxurious getaways and peaceful vacations. Nearly all of the unique Sino-Portuguese style rooms, suites, and pool villas feature a private plunge pool - not to mention the three swimming pools on the resort grounds. The SALA rooftop restaurant offers a unique dining experience with stunning views of the beachfront. For business travelers, Wi-Fi is available throughout the resort. To make your reservation at the SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort, please use our secure online booking form.