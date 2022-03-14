PHUKET TEST & GO

SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.7
rating with
2032 reviews
Updated on March 14, 2022
REFUND POLICY

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non Refundable

Tucked away in a secluded corner of Phuket’s Mai Khao Beach, the SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort offers its guests optimum privacy in a 5-star accommodation. Its idyllic setting away from Patong’s busy streets and noisy beach crowds make it an excellent place for luxurious getaways and peaceful vacations. Nearly all of the unique Sino-Portuguese style rooms, suites, and pool villas feature a private plunge pool - not to mention the three swimming pools on the resort grounds. The SALA rooftop restaurant offers a unique dining experience with stunning views of the beachfront. For business travelers, Wi-Fi is available throughout the resort. To make your reservation at the SALA Phuket Mai Khao Beach Resort, please use our secure online booking form.

Amenities / Features

  • Daily breakfast in the SALA Restaurant
  • Complimentary wireless internet throughout the resort
Address / Map

333 Moo 3, Thalang District, Mai Khao, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

