Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
Avani+ Mai Khao Phuket Suites & Villas blends relaxed comfort and exhilarating adventure in an idyllic tropical island setting. Spacious suites, pool suites and pool villas oﬀer every convenience. For families, the large pool, kids’ club and playground right next door ensure there is never a dull moment. While for couples, our private pool villas oﬀer blissful sanctuaries for romantic escapes. Located in the serene north-west of the island just 15 minutes from the airport, 300 m from beautiful Mai Khao Beach, and opposite Turtle Village and Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas, Avani+ Mai Khao Phuket has one of the best settings and some of the most extensive facilities on the island.