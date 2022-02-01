BANGKOK TEST & GO

Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4

7337 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 8, 2022
빠른 응답
REFUND POLICY
100% 예금
2 리뷰

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot 이 호텔은 21 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy

All reservation are non-refundable

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony 28
฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,910 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,980 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,990 - 5th Day Test & Go
예약 요청
빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭)
BOOKMARK

풍모

  • 7-Eleven 구매
  • 발코니
  • 발코니(전체 액세스)
  • 할랄 음식 옵션
  • 국제 채널
  • 인터넷-Wi-Fi
  • 넷플릭스
  • 미혼 커플
  • 소액 예금
  • 채식 식사

Lemontea SHA extra plus Hotel is a boutique hotel passionately designed to ensure your happiness during your stay in the heart of downtown Bangkok. The concept of staying here is much alike drinking a glass of lemon tea: “Casual, Easy, and Fresh”. Lemontea Hotel is a distinct addition to Bangkok and a smart choice for travellers. The excitement of the city center is only 0 km away. For those of you who want to venture out, Platinum Fashion Mall, Pantip Plaza IT Mall, Siam Paragon, and Central World are just some of the attractions available to visitors. The facilities and services provided by Lemontea Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. The hotel features 73 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including massage, garden. 7-11 is next to the hotel. Whatever your purpose of visit, Lemontea Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

어메니티 / 특징

  • 1 day Test & Go package ( Day 1st )
  • 1 day Test & Go package ( Day 1st )
  • ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • 1 night stay Deluxe 28 sqm. Room with Balcony ( on arrival day )
  • COVID-19 Screening Test (Real time PCR at hospital) 1 time on day of arrival
  • Airport pick-up service on day of arrival Suvarnabhumi or Donmuang Airport to Lemontea Hotel(1way)
  • Complimentary Meals until COVID test results obtained.
  • Shower room
  • Wi-Fi Internet
  • Smart TV Netflix , youtube
  • Spilt type-Air conditioning
  • Welcome snacks and soft drinks on arrival day
  • Complimentary bottles of drinking water per day
  • Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital
  • Room sterilisation prior to guest check in
  • Lemontea is SHA extra plus hotel / Non smoking hotel
  • Test & Go package ( Day 5th )
  • Test & Go package ( Day 5th )
  • --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • 1 night stay Deluxe 28 sqm. Room with Balcony ( on the day 5th )
  • COVID-19 Screening Test (Real time PCR at hospital) 1 time on day of arrival
  • Shower room
  • Wi-Fi Internet
  • Smart TV Netflix , youtube
  • Spilt type-Air conditioning
  • Welcome snacks and soft drinks on arrival day
  • Complimentary bottles of drinking water per day
  • Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital
  • Room sterilisation prior to guest check in
  • Lemontea is SHA extra plus hotel / Non smoking hotel
  • 5 days Test and go package
  • 5 days Test and go package
  • -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • 5 night stay Deluxe 28 sqm. Room with Balcony
  • COVID-19 Screening Test (Real time PCR at hospital) 1 time on day of arrival
  • Airport pick-up service on day of arrival Suvarnabhumi or Donmuang Airport to Lemontea Hotel(1way)
  • Complimentary Meals until COVID test results obtained.
  • Shower room
  • Wi-Fi Internet
  • Smart TV Netflix , youtube
  • Spilt type-Air conditioning
  • Welcome snacks and soft drinks on arrival day
  • Complimentary bottles of drinking water per day
  • Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital
  • Room sterilisation prior to guest check in
  • Lemontea is SHA extra plus hotel / Non smoking hotel
  • *Term & Condition*
  • *Term & Condition*
  • MUST have RT PCR result 72 hrs. before arrival
  • Fully vaccinated (at least 14 days prior to travelling)
  • Medical insurance with minimum coverage of USD50,000 (Not required for Thai nationals)
  • MUST have RT PCR result 72 hrs. before arrival
  • Fully vaccinated (at least 14 days prior to travelling)
  • Medical insurance with minimum coverage of USD50,000 (Not required for Thai nationals)
점수
4.7/5
우수한
기반 2 리뷰
평가
우수한
1
아주 좋아
1
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
모든 리뷰보기

🇧🇩Sanjida Sultana

검토 01/02/2022
도착 13/01/2022
4.3 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony

It was a very good stay.100% recommended. It was a very nice stay. Especially the staff they are very nice and friendly, helped me in every way. We can order at hotel as well. The staff bring to the room for you.

🇱🇻Agris Mikelsons

검토 29/12/2021
도착 20/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
긍정적     
  • Staff at the reception and all the information. Helped with every single question.
네거티브
  • Couldn't stay longer as had to go back home.

Good place for every amenity, close to metro and street food! Good sized rooms and USB charger in the room as it is quite a necessity these days.

Hotel Offer Brochure

주소 /지도

55 Soi Petchaburi 15, Petchaburi Road, Ratchathewi, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

