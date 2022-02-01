BANGKOK TEST & GO

Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
оценка с
7337
Обновление February 8, 2022
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified - Image 0
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified - Image 1
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified - Image 2
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified - Image 3
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified - Image 4
Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified - Image 5
+20 фотографии
БЫСТРЫЙ ОТВЕТ
REFUND POLICY
100% ДЕПОЗИТ
2 ОТЗЫВЫ

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Этот отель получил недавних запросов на бронирование: 21 торопиться!

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified в приоритетном порядке, и Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Hotel Refund Policy

All reservation are non-refundable

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony 28
฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,910 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,980 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,990 - 5th Day Test & Go
ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ
БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА)
BOOKMARK

Функции

  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Балкон
  • Балкон (полный доступ)
  • Варианты халяльной еды
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Netflix
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Малый депозит
  • Вегетарианские блюда

Lemontea SHA extra plus Hotel is a boutique hotel passionately designed to ensure your happiness during your stay in the heart of downtown Bangkok. The concept of staying here is much alike drinking a glass of lemon tea: “Casual, Easy, and Fresh”. Lemontea Hotel is a distinct addition to Bangkok and a smart choice for travellers. The excitement of the city center is only 0 km away. For those of you who want to venture out, Platinum Fashion Mall, Pantip Plaza IT Mall, Siam Paragon, and Central World are just some of the attractions available to visitors. The facilities and services provided by Lemontea Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. The hotel features 73 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including massage, garden. 7-11 is next to the hotel. Whatever your purpose of visit, Lemontea Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

Удобства / Особенности

  • ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • 1 day Test & Go package ( Day 1st )
  • ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • 1 night stay Deluxe 28 sqm. Room with Balcony ( on arrival day )
  • COVID-19 Screening Test (Real time PCR at hospital) 1 time on day of arrival
  • Airport pick-up service on day of arrival Suvarnabhumi or Donmuang Airport to Lemontea Hotel(1way)
  • Complimentary Meals until COVID test results obtained.
  • Shower room
  • Wi-Fi Internet
  • Smart TV Netflix , youtube
  • Spilt type-Air conditioning
  • Welcome snacks and soft drinks on arrival day
  • Complimentary bottles of drinking water per day
  • Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital
  • Room sterilisation prior to guest check in
  • Lemontea is SHA extra plus hotel / Non smoking hotel
  • --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Test & Go package ( Day 5th )
  • --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • 1 night stay Deluxe 28 sqm. Room with Balcony ( on the day 5th )
  • COVID-19 Screening Test (Real time PCR at hospital) 1 time on day of arrival
  • Shower room
  • Wi-Fi Internet
  • Smart TV Netflix , youtube
  • Spilt type-Air conditioning
  • Welcome snacks and soft drinks on arrival day
  • Complimentary bottles of drinking water per day
  • Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital
  • Room sterilisation prior to guest check in
  • Lemontea is SHA extra plus hotel / Non smoking hotel
  • -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • 5 days Test and go package
  • -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • 5 night stay Deluxe 28 sqm. Room with Balcony
  • COVID-19 Screening Test (Real time PCR at hospital) 1 time on day of arrival
  • Airport pick-up service on day of arrival Suvarnabhumi or Donmuang Airport to Lemontea Hotel(1way)
  • Complimentary Meals until COVID test results obtained.
  • Shower room
  • Wi-Fi Internet
  • Smart TV Netflix , youtube
  • Spilt type-Air conditioning
  • Welcome snacks and soft drinks on arrival day
  • Complimentary bottles of drinking water per day
  • Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital
  • Room sterilisation prior to guest check in
  • Lemontea is SHA extra plus hotel / Non smoking hotel
  • ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • *Term & Condition*
  • ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • MUST have RT PCR result 72 hrs. before arrival
  • Fully vaccinated (at least 14 days prior to travelling)
  • Medical insurance with minimum coverage of USD50,000 (Not required for Thai nationals)
ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
4.7/5
Отлично
На основе 2 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
1
Очень хороший
1
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

🇧🇩Sanjida Sultana

Проверено на 01/02/2022
Прибыл 13/01/2022
4.3 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony

It was a very good stay.100% recommended. It was a very nice stay. Especially the staff they are very nice and friendly, helped me in every way. We can order at hotel as well. The staff bring to the room for you.

🇱🇻Agris Mikelsons

Проверено на 29/12/2021
Прибыл 20/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
Положительные     
  • Staff at the reception and all the information. Helped with every single question.
Отрицательные
  • Couldn't stay longer as had to go back home.

Good place for every amenity, close to metro and street food! Good sized rooms and USB charger in the room as it is quite a necessity these days.

Hotel Offer Brochure

Адрес / Карта

55 Soi Petchaburi 15, Petchaburi Road, Ratchathewi, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8
рейтинг с
2062 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel
8.7
рейтинг с
4953 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
рейтинг с
6272 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment
7.5
рейтинг с
57 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Century Park Hotel [Bangkok]
8.1
рейтинг с
1116 отзывы
Из ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
рейтинг с
609 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4
рейтинг с
1762 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
рейтинг с
4289 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU