BANGKOK TEST & GO

Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
通过
7337条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
REFUND POLICY
100% 订金
2 评论

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified以优先方式，以及Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified从你会直接收取货款。

Hotel Refund Policy

All reservation are non-refundable

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大值 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony 28
฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,910 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,980 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,990 - 5th Day Test & Go
特征

  • 7-11购买
  • 阳台
  • 阳台（完全访问）
  • 清真食品选择
  • 国际频道
  • 互联网-无线上网
  • Netflix公司
  • 未婚夫妇
  • 小额存款
  • 素食餐

Lemontea SHA extra plus Hotel is a boutique hotel passionately designed to ensure your happiness during your stay in the heart of downtown Bangkok. The concept of staying here is much alike drinking a glass of lemon tea: “Casual, Easy, and Fresh”. Lemontea Hotel is a distinct addition to Bangkok and a smart choice for travellers. The excitement of the city center is only 0 km away. For those of you who want to venture out, Platinum Fashion Mall, Pantip Plaza IT Mall, Siam Paragon, and Central World are just some of the attractions available to visitors. The facilities and services provided by Lemontea Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. The hotel features 73 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including massage, garden. 7-11 is next to the hotel. Whatever your purpose of visit, Lemontea Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

便利设施/功能

  • 1 day Test & Go package ( Day 1st )
  • 1 night stay Deluxe 28 sqm. Room with Balcony ( on arrival day )
  • COVID-19 Screening Test (Real time PCR at hospital) 1 time on day of arrival
  • Airport pick-up service on day of arrival Suvarnabhumi or Donmuang Airport to Lemontea Hotel(1way)
  • Complimentary Meals until COVID test results obtained.
  • Shower room
  • Wi-Fi Internet
  • Smart TV Netflix , youtube
  • Spilt type-Air conditioning
  • Welcome snacks and soft drinks on arrival day
  • Complimentary bottles of drinking water per day
  • Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital
  • Room sterilisation prior to guest check in
  • Lemontea is SHA extra plus hotel / Non smoking hotel
  • Test & Go package ( Day 5th )
  • 1 night stay Deluxe 28 sqm. Room with Balcony ( on the day 5th )
  • COVID-19 Screening Test (Real time PCR at hospital) 1 time on day of arrival
  • Shower room
  • Wi-Fi Internet
  • Smart TV Netflix , youtube
  • Spilt type-Air conditioning
  • Welcome snacks and soft drinks on arrival day
  • Complimentary bottles of drinking water per day
  • Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital
  • Room sterilisation prior to guest check in
  • Lemontea is SHA extra plus hotel / Non smoking hotel
  • 5 days Test and go package
  • 5 night stay Deluxe 28 sqm. Room with Balcony
  • COVID-19 Screening Test (Real time PCR at hospital) 1 time on day of arrival
  • Airport pick-up service on day of arrival Suvarnabhumi or Donmuang Airport to Lemontea Hotel(1way)
  • Complimentary Meals until COVID test results obtained.
  • Shower room
  • Wi-Fi Internet
  • Smart TV Netflix , youtube
  • Spilt type-Air conditioning
  • Welcome snacks and soft drinks on arrival day
  • Complimentary bottles of drinking water per day
  • Partner Hospital Piyavate Hospital
  • Room sterilisation prior to guest check in
  • Lemontea is SHA extra plus hotel / Non smoking hotel
  • *Term & Condition*
  • MUST have RT PCR result 72 hrs. before arrival
  • Fully vaccinated (at least 14 days prior to travelling)
  • Medical insurance with minimum coverage of USD50,000 (Not required for Thai nationals)
分数
4.7/5
优秀的
基于 2 评论
评分
优秀的
1
非常好
1
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
🇧🇩Sanjida Sultana

评论于 01/02/2022
到达 13/01/2022
4.3 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony

It was a very good stay.100% recommended. It was a very nice stay. Especially the staff they are very nice and friendly, helped me in every way. We can order at hotel as well. The staff bring to the room for you.

🇱🇻Agris Mikelsons

评论于 29/12/2021
到达 20/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
正数     
  • Staff at the reception and all the information. Helped with every single question.
负面的
  • Couldn't stay longer as had to go back home.

Good place for every amenity, close to metro and street food! Good sized rooms and USB charger in the room as it is quite a necessity these days.

地址/地图

55 Soi Petchaburi 15, Petchaburi Road, Ratchathewi, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

