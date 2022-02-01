BANGKOK TEST & GO

Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
7337 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Dit hotel heeft 21 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Hotel Refund Policy

All reservation are non-refundable

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony 28
฿12,900 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,910 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,980 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,990 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿3,990 - 5th Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • 7-Elf Aankoop
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (volledige toegang)
  • Halal voedselopties
  • Internationale kanalen
  • Internet - wifi
  • Netflix
  • Ongetrouwde stellen
  • Kleine aanbetaling
  • Vegetarische maaltijden

Lemontea SHA extra plus Hotel is a boutique hotel passionately designed to ensure your happiness during your stay in the heart of downtown Bangkok. The concept of staying here is much alike drinking a glass of lemon tea: “Casual, Easy, and Fresh”. Lemontea Hotel is a distinct addition to Bangkok and a smart choice for travellers. The excitement of the city center is only 0 km away. For those of you who want to venture out, Platinum Fashion Mall, Pantip Plaza IT Mall, Siam Paragon, and Central World are just some of the attractions available to visitors. The facilities and services provided by Lemontea Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. The hotel features 73 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including massage, garden. 7-11 is next to the hotel. Whatever your purpose of visit, Lemontea Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Bangkok.

Voorzieningen / functies

Als u te gast was bij Lemontea Hotel SHA Certified , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
🇧🇩Sanjida Sultana

Beoordeeld op 01/02/2022
Aangekomen 13/01/2022
4.3 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony

It was a very good stay.100% recommended. It was a very nice stay. Especially the staff they are very nice and friendly, helped me in every way. We can order at hotel as well. The staff bring to the room for you.

🇱🇻Agris Mikelsons

Beoordeeld op 29/12/2021
Aangekomen 20/12/2021
5.0 Deluxe Double or Twin Room with Balcony
  • Staff at the reception and all the information. Helped with every single question.
  • Couldn't stay longer as had to go back home.

Good place for every amenity, close to metro and street food! Good sized rooms and USB charger in the room as it is quite a necessity these days.

Adres / kaart
55 Soi Petchaburi 15, Petchaburi Road, Ratchathewi, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

