Kalima Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
rating with
3756 reviews
Updated on March 24, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Built in 2012, Kalima Resort & Spa is a distinct addition to Phuket and a smart choice for travelers. With its location just 2.00 Km from the city center and 25. Km from the airport, this 5-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. No less exceptional is the hotel's easy access to the city's myriad attractions and landmarks, such as Zorbing at Rollerball, Chabad House Phuket, Mister Singh Fashion Gallery Tailor. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Phuket hotel. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, convenience store, daily housekeeping, fireplace. 190 rooms spread over 3 floors provide a warm and pleasant home away from home. Modern comforts such as television LCD/plasma screen, separate living room, internet access – wireless, private pool, internet access – wireless (complimentary) can be found in selected rooms. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as hot tub, fitness center, sauna, outdoor pool, spa. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Kalima Resort & Spa hits the spot in many ways.

Address / Map

338/1 Prabaramee Road, Patong, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

