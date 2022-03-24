卡利马度假村及水疗中心 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
卡利马度假村及水疗中心建于 2012 年，是普吉岛的一个独特之处，也是旅行者的明智选择。这家五星级酒店距市中心仅 2.00 公里，距机场 25. 公里，每年都吸引着众多旅客。从酒店可轻松前往城市的众多景点和地标，如滚球 Zorbing、普吉岛 Chabad House、Mister Singh Fashion Gallery Tailor，同样出众。在这家普吉岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。入住这家美妙的酒店时，客人可以享受 24 小时客房服务、所有客房内的免费无线网络连接、便利店、每日客房清洁服务、壁炉。 190 间客房分布在 3 层楼，提供温馨宜人的家外之家。部分客房提供现代舒适设施，例如液晶电视/等离子电视、独立客厅、无线上网、私人游泳池、无线上网（免费）。无论您是健身爱好者，还是只想在辛苦一天后寻找放松的方式，您都将享受到顶级的休闲设施，如热水浴池、健身中心、桑拿浴室、室外游泳池、水疗中心。凭借理想的位置和配套设施，卡利马度假村及水疗中心在许多方面都堪称完美。