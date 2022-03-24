PHUKET TEST & GO

卡利马度假村及水疗中心 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
通过
3756条评论进行评分
更新于 March 24, 2022
Kalima Resort & Spa - Image 0
Kalima Resort & Spa - Image 1
Kalima Resort & Spa - Image 2
Kalima Resort & Spa - Image 3
Kalima Resort & Spa - Image 4
Kalima Resort & Spa - Image 5
+28 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

卡利马度假村及水疗中心建于 2012 年，是普吉岛的一个独特之处，也是旅行者的明智选择。这家五星级酒店距市中心仅 2.00 公里，距机场 25. 公里，每年都吸引着众多旅客。从酒店可轻松前往城市的众多景点和地标，如滚球 Zorbing、普吉岛 Chabad House、Mister Singh Fashion Gallery Tailor，同样出众。在这家普吉岛酒店享受丰富的无与伦比的服务和设施。入住这家美妙的酒店时，客人可以享受 24 小时客房服务、所有客房内的免费无线网络连接、便利店、每日客房清洁服务、壁炉。 190 间客房分布在 3 层楼，提供温馨宜人的家外之家。部分客房提供现代舒适设施，例如液晶电视/等离子电视、独立客厅、无线上网、私人游泳池、无线上网（免费）。无论您是健身爱好者，还是只想在辛苦一天后寻找放松的方式，您都将享受到顶级的休闲设施，如热水浴池、健身中心、桑拿浴室、室外游泳池、水疗中心。凭借理想的位置和配套设施，卡利马度假村及水疗中心在许多方面都堪称完美。

地址/地图

338/1 Prabaramee Road, Patong, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

