BANGKOK TEST & GO

iSanook Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
rating with
1834 reviews
Updated on February 19, 2022
iSanook Bangkok - Image 0
iSanook Bangkok - Image 1
iSanook Bangkok - Image 2
iSanook Bangkok - Image 3
iSanook Bangkok - Image 4
iSanook Bangkok - Image 5
+35 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

iSanook Bangkok is well-placed in the shopping, restaurants, and nightlife areas of Bangkok city, providing a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Its strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest.iSanook Bangkok offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, and a fax machine. Guests can choose from 80 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the hot tub, fitness center, outdoor pool, and garden. Superb facilities and its prime location undoubtedly make iSanook Bangkok the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at iSanook Bangkok, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR iSanook Bangkok
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

118 Soi Songphra, Siphraya Road, Kwang Maha Pruttaram, Khet Bangrak, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
rating with
18 reviews
From ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
rating with
601 reviews
From ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
rating with
3583 reviews
From ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
rating with
2226 reviews
From ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
rating with
1763 reviews
From ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
rating with
19 reviews
From ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
rating with
609 reviews
From ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
rating with
4241 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU