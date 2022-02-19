BANGKOK TEST & GO

iSanook Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
通过
1834条评论进行评分
更新于 February 19, 2022
iSanook Bangkok - Image 0
iSanook Bangkok - Image 1
iSanook Bangkok - Image 2
iSanook Bangkok - Image 3
iSanook Bangkok - Image 4
iSanook Bangkok - Image 5
+35 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

iSanook Bangkok is well-placed in the shopping, restaurants, and nightlife areas of Bangkok city, providing a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Its strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest.iSanook Bangkok offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, and a fax machine. Guests can choose from 80 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the hot tub, fitness center, outdoor pool, and garden. Superb facilities and its prime location undoubtedly make iSanook Bangkok the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是iSanook Bangkok的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 iSanook Bangkok
查看所有评论

地址/地图

118 Soi Songphra, Siphraya Road, Kwang Maha Pruttaram, Khet Bangrak, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7

18 评论
฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7

601 评论
฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5

3583 评论
฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8

2226 评论
฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1

1763 评论
฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3

19 评论
฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6

609 评论
฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8

4241 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU