BANGKOK TEST & GO

iSanook Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
คะแนนจาก
1834
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 19, 2022
iSanook Bangkok - Image 0
iSanook Bangkok - Image 1
iSanook Bangkok - Image 2
iSanook Bangkok - Image 3
iSanook Bangkok - Image 4
iSanook Bangkok - Image 5
+35 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

iSanook Bangkok is well-placed in the shopping, restaurants, and nightlife areas of Bangkok city, providing a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Its strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest.iSanook Bangkok offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, and a fax machine. Guests can choose from 80 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the hot tub, fitness center, outdoor pool, and garden. Superb facilities and its prime location undoubtedly make iSanook Bangkok the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ iSanook Bangkok ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ iSanook Bangkok
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

118 Soi Songphra, Siphraya Road, Kwang Maha Pruttaram, Khet Bangrak, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
18 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
601 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3583 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2226 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1763 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
19 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
609 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4241 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU