iSanook Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
оценка с
1834
Обновление February 19, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

iSanook Bangkok is well-placed in the shopping, restaurants, and nightlife areas of Bangkok city, providing a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Its strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest.iSanook Bangkok offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, and a fax machine. Guests can choose from 80 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the hot tub, fitness center, outdoor pool, and garden. Superb facilities and its prime location undoubtedly make iSanook Bangkok the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

Адрес / Карта

118 Soi Songphra, Siphraya Road, Kwang Maha Pruttaram, Khet Bangrak, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

