BANGKOK TEST & GO

iSanook Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
1834 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 19, 2022
iSanook Bangkok - Image 0
iSanook Bangkok - Image 1
iSanook Bangkok - Image 2
iSanook Bangkok - Image 3
iSanook Bangkok - Image 4
iSanook Bangkok - Image 5
+35 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

iSanook Bangkok is well-placed in the shopping, restaurants, and nightlife areas of Bangkok city, providing a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. Its strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest.iSanook Bangkok offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. Top features of the property include free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, and a fax machine. Guests can choose from 80 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. Throughout the day you can enjoy the relaxing atmosphere of the hot tub, fitness center, outdoor pool, and garden. Superb facilities and its prime location undoubtedly make iSanook Bangkok the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Bangkok.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij iSanook Bangkok , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR iSanook Bangkok
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

118 Soi Songphra, Siphraya Road, Kwang Maha Pruttaram, Khet Bangrak, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
18 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
waardering met
601 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
waardering met
3583 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
waardering met
2226 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
waardering met
1763 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
waardering met
19 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6
waardering met
609 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
waardering met
4241 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU