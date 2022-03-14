BANGKOK TEST & GO

Grand Tower Inn Sathon - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
rating with
778 reviews
Updated on March 14, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Room 28
฿4,300 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • HDMI Cable
  • Halal Food Options
  • International Channels
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Vegetarian Meals
Maximum of 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Executive Suite 48
฿5,700 - 1 Day Test & Go
Features

  • ฿5,000 Deposit
  • 7-Eleven Purchase
  • Bathtub
  • HDMI Cable
  • Halal Food Options
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Living Room
  • Vegetarian Meals

When visiting Bangkok, you'll feel right at home at Grand Tower Inn Sathon, which offers quality accommodation and great service. With its location just 2 Km from the city center and 20 Km from the airport, this 3.5-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. Visitors to the hotel can take pleasure in touring the city's top attractions: SENA Fest Lifestyle Mall, Riverside Plaza, Oriental Spa. The facilities and services provided by Grand Tower Inn Sathon ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, taxi service, wheelchair accessible. Hotel accommodations have been carefully appointed to the highest degree of comfort and convenience. In some of the rooms, guests can find television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Grand Tower Inn Sathon is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Bangkok.

Address / Map

359/1 Charoen Nakorn Rd., Soi Charoen Nakorn 14/2, Klongsarn, Bangkok Riverside, Bangkok, Thailand, 10600

