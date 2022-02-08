BANGKOK TEST & GO

Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.5
คะแนนจาก
57
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 8, 2022
REFUND POLICY
100% เงินฝาก

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Hotel Refund Policy

8 - 14 days priority to arrival date, no cancellation fee will be a charge. 4 - 7 days 50 % of the total amount will be applying for the cancellation fee. 1 - 3 days 100% of the total amount will be applying for the cancellation fee. No - show, 100% of the total amount will be applying for a no-show fee.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Queen Bed Superior Room City View Non-Smoking 34
฿13,803 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,844 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,523 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,029 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,601 - 5th Day Test & Go
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Twin Studio 34
฿13,803 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,844 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,523 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,029 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,601 - 5th Day Test & Go
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Room C - Non-Smoking 34
฿13,161 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,667 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,095 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,815 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,280 - 5th Day Test & Go
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Super Deluxe, Guest room, 2 Twin/Single Bed(s), City view 34
฿13,589 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,416 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,309 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,922 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,494 - 5th Day Test & Go
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Super Deluxe Double Room 34
฿13,589 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,416 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,309 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,922 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,494 - 5th Day Test & Go
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
High Deluxe Double 34
฿13,161 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,667 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,095 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,815 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,280 - 5th Day Test & Go
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe(Twinbeds) 34
฿13,161 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,667 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,095 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,815 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,280 - 5th Day Test & Go
คุณสมบัติ

  • ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • ระเบียง
  • ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • สระว่ายน้ำ
สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Suite 68
฿18,832 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,235 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,770 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,420 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,671 - 5th Day Test & Go
Conveniently located in Bangkok, Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 2 km away, and it normally takes about 19 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine, daily housekeeping, laundromat. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel's hot tub, hot spring bath, outdoor pool, solarium, garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment got SHA EXTRA PLUS Certified.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ

  • RT-PCR TESTS/PERSON.
  • Transfer from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Mueang Airport to Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment.
  • including meals during the stay.
  • 37 local and international TV channels.
  • Free Wi-Fi in the room.
ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

94 Soi Ratchtapan (Soi Mor Leng) Rajaprarop Rd., Near Airport Rail Link Ratchaprarop Station Bangkok.Thailand.Only 200 metre to 711 Convenient Store.Prime Location Near Pratunam, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

