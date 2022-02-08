Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Hotel Refund Policy 8 - 14 days priority to arrival date, no cancellation fee will be a charge. 4 - 7 days 50 % of the total amount will be applying for the cancellation fee. 1 - 3 days 100% of the total amount will be applying for the cancellation fee. No - show, 100% of the total amount will be applying for a no-show fee.

ห้อง All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant 1 Queen Bed Superior Room City View Non-Smoking 34 m² ฿13,803 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,844 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,523 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,029 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,601 - 5th Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Twin Studio 34 m² ฿13,803 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,844 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,523 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,029 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,601 - 5th Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Twin Room C - Non-Smoking 34 m² ฿13,161 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,667 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,095 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,815 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,280 - 5th Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Super Deluxe, Guest room, 2 Twin/Single Bed(s), City view 34 m² ฿13,589 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,416 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,309 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,922 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,494 - 5th Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Super Deluxe Double Room 34 m² ฿13,589 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,416 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,309 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,922 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,494 - 5th Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant High Deluxe Double 34 m² ฿13,161 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,667 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,095 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,815 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,280 - 5th Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe(Twinbeds) 34 m² ฿13,161 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,667 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,095 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,815 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,280 - 5th Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK คุณสมบัติ ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ

ซื้อ 7-Eleven

ระเบียง

ระเบียง (เข้าได้เต็มที่)

อ่างอาบน้ำ

ช่องต่างประเทศ

อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi

ไมโครเวฟ

คู่รักที่ไม่ได้แต่งงาน

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง

มีห้องสูบบุหรี่

สระว่ายน้ำ ข้อเสนอพิเศษ คลิกขอดู สูงสุดของ 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Suite 68 m² ฿18,832 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,235 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,770 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,420 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,671 - 5th Day Test & Go ขอการจอง คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก) BOOKMARK

Conveniently located in Bangkok, Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 2 km away, and it normally takes about 19 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine, daily housekeeping, laundromat. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel's hot tub, hot spring bath, outdoor pool, solarium, garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment got SHA EXTRA PLUS Certified.

สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวก / คุณสมบัติ RT-PCR TESTS/PERSON.

Transfer from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Mueang Airport to Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment.

including meals during the stay.

37 local and international TV channels.

Free Wi-Fi in the room.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง

คะแนน 0.0 /5 ไม่ได้จัดประเภท ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์ คะแนน 0 ยอดเยี่ยม 0 ดีมาก 0 เฉลี่ย 0 แย่ 0 แย่มาก Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด หากคุณเป็นแขกของทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด

Hotel Offer Brochure