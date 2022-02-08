Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment de manière prioritaire, et Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Hotel Refund Policy 8 - 14 days priority to arrival date, no cancellation fee will be a charge. 4 - 7 days 50 % of the total amount will be applying for the cancellation fee. 1 - 3 days 100% of the total amount will be applying for the cancellation fee. No - show, 100% of the total amount will be applying for a no-show fee.

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant 1 Queen Bed Superior Room City View Non-Smoking 34 m² ฿13,803 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,844 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,523 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,029 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,601 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Twin Studio 34 m² ฿13,803 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,844 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,523 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,029 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,601 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Twin Room C - Non-Smoking 34 m² ฿13,161 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,667 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,095 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,815 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,280 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Super Deluxe, Guest room, 2 Twin/Single Bed(s), City view 34 m² ฿13,589 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,416 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,309 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,922 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,494 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Super Deluxe Double Room 34 m² ฿13,589 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,416 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,309 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,922 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,494 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant High Deluxe Double 34 m² ฿13,161 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,667 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,095 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,815 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,280 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe(Twinbeds) 34 m² ฿13,161 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,667 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,095 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,815 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,280 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Dépôt de 5000 ฿

Achat 7-Eleven

Balcon

Balcon (accès complet)

Baignoire

Chaînes internationales

Internet - Wifi

Four micro onde

Couples non mariés

Installations extérieures

Chambres fumeurs disponibles

Piscine OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Suite 68 m² ฿18,832 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,235 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,770 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,420 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,671 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK

Conveniently located in Bangkok, Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 2 km away, and it normally takes about 19 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine, daily housekeeping, laundromat. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel's hot tub, hot spring bath, outdoor pool, solarium, garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment got SHA EXTRA PLUS Certified.

Commodités / caractéristiques RT-PCR TESTS/PERSON.

Transfer from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Mueang Airport to Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment.

including meals during the stay.

37 local and international TV channels.

Free Wi-Fi in the room.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX

But 0.0 /5 Non classé Basé sur 0 Commentaires Notation 0 Excellent 0 Très bien 0 Moyenne 0 Pauvres 0 Terrible Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé. LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment VOIR TOUS LES AVIS Si vous étiez un client de, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.

Hotel Offer Brochure