BANGKOK TEST & GO

Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.5
note avec
57 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment - Image 0
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment - Image 1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment - Image 2
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment - Image 3
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment - Image 4
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment - Image 5
+37 Photos
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment de manière prioritaire, et Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Hotel Refund Policy

8 - 14 days priority to arrival date, no cancellation fee will be a charge. 4 - 7 days 50 % of the total amount will be applying for the cancellation fee. 1 - 3 days 100% of the total amount will be applying for the cancellation fee. No - show, 100% of the total amount will be applying for a no-show fee.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Queen Bed Superior Room City View Non-Smoking 34
฿13,803 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,844 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,523 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,029 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,601 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Twin Studio 34
฿13,803 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,844 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,523 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,029 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,601 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Room C - Non-Smoking 34
฿13,161 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,667 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,095 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,815 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,280 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Super Deluxe, Guest room, 2 Twin/Single Bed(s), City view 34
฿13,589 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,416 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,309 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,922 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,494 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Super Deluxe Double Room 34
฿13,589 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,416 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,309 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,922 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,494 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
High Deluxe Double 34
฿13,161 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,667 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,095 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,815 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,280 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximum de 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe(Twinbeds) 34
฿13,161 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,667 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,095 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,815 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,280 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Dépôt de 5000 ฿
  • Achat 7-Eleven
  • Balcon
  • Balcon (accès complet)
  • Baignoire
  • Chaînes internationales
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Four micro onde
  • Couples non mariés
  • Installations extérieures
  • Chambres fumeurs disponibles
  • Piscine
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Suite 68
฿18,832 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,235 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,770 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,420 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,671 - 5th Day Test & Go
Conveniently located in Bangkok, Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 2 km away, and it normally takes about 19 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine, daily housekeeping, laundromat. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel's hot tub, hot spring bath, outdoor pool, solarium, garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment got SHA EXTRA PLUS Certified.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • RT-PCR TESTS/PERSON.
  • Transfer from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Mueang Airport to Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment.
  • including meals during the stay.
  • 37 local and international TV channels.
  • Free Wi-Fi in the room.
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
Hotel Offer Brochure

Images du menu alimentaire

Adresse / Carte

94 Soi Ratchtapan (Soi Mor Leng) Rajaprarop Rd., Near Airport Rail Link Ratchaprarop Station Bangkok.Thailand.Only 200 metre to 711 Convenient Store.Prime Location Near Pratunam, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

