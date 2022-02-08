Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Hotel Refund Policy 8 - 14 days priority to arrival date, no cancellation fee will be a charge. 4 - 7 days 50 % of the total amount will be applying for the cancellation fee. 1 - 3 days 100% of the total amount will be applying for the cancellation fee. No - show, 100% of the total amount will be applying for a no-show fee.

Kamers All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant 1 Queen Bed Superior Room City View Non-Smoking 34 m² ฿13,803 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,844 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,523 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,029 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,601 - 5th Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Twin Studio 34 m² ฿13,803 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,844 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,523 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,029 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,601 - 5th Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Twin Room C - Non-Smoking 34 m² ฿13,161 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,667 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,095 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,815 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,280 - 5th Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Super Deluxe, Guest room, 2 Twin/Single Bed(s), City view 34 m² ฿13,589 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,416 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,309 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,922 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,494 - 5th Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Super Deluxe Double Room 34 m² ฿13,589 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,416 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,309 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,922 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,494 - 5th Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant High Deluxe Double 34 m² ฿13,161 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,667 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,095 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,815 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,280 - 5th Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe(Twinbeds) 34 m² ฿13,161 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,667 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,095 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,815 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,280 - 5th Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK Kenmerken ฿ 5.000 aanbetaling

7-Elf Aankoop

Balkon

Balkon (volledige toegang)

Bad

Internationale kanalen

Internet - wifi

Magnetron

Ongetrouwde stellen

Outdoor voorzieningen

Roken kamers beschikbaar

Zwembad SPECIALE AANBIEDINGEN KLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Suite 68 m² ฿18,832 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,235 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,770 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,420 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,671 - 5th Day Test & Go RESERVERING AANVRAGEN SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN) BOOKMARK

Conveniently located in Bangkok, Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 2 km away, and it normally takes about 19 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine, daily housekeeping, laundromat. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel's hot tub, hot spring bath, outdoor pool, solarium, garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment got SHA EXTRA PLUS Certified.

Voorzieningen / functies RT-PCR TESTS/PERSON.

Transfer from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Mueang Airport to Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment.

including meals during the stay.

37 local and international TV channels.

Free Wi-Fi in the room.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels

Score 0.0 /5 onbeoordeeld Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen Beoordeling 0 Uitstekend 0 Zeer goed 0 Gemiddelde 0 Arm 0 Vreselijk Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat. LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment ZIE ALLE REVIEWS Als u te gast was bij, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.

Hotel Offer Brochure