Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment , und Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Hotel Refund Policy 8 - 14 days priority to arrival date, no cancellation fee will be a charge. 4 - 7 days 50 % of the total amount will be applying for the cancellation fee. 1 - 3 days 100% of the total amount will be applying for the cancellation fee. No - show, 100% of the total amount will be applying for a no-show fee.

Räume All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. SPEZIALANGEBOT KLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant 1 Queen Bed Superior Room City View Non-Smoking 34 m² ฿13,803 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,844 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,523 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,029 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,601 - 5th Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK SPEZIALANGEBOT KLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Superior Twin Studio 34 m² ฿13,803 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,844 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,523 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,029 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,601 - 5th Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK SPEZIALANGEBOT KLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Twin Room C - Non-Smoking 34 m² ฿13,161 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,667 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,095 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,815 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,280 - 5th Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK SPEZIALANGEBOT KLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Super Deluxe, Guest room, 2 Twin/Single Bed(s), City view 34 m² ฿13,589 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,416 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,309 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,922 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,494 - 5th Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK SPEZIALANGEBOT KLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Super Deluxe Double Room 34 m² ฿13,589 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,416 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,309 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,922 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,494 - 5th Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK SPEZIALANGEBOT KLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant High Deluxe Double 34 m² ฿13,161 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,667 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,095 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,815 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,280 - 5th Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK SPEZIALANGEBOT KLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe(Twinbeds) 34 m² ฿13,161 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,667 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,095 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,815 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,280 - 5th Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK Eigenschaften ฿ 5.000 Kaution

7-Elf Kauf

Balkon

Balkon (voller Zugang)

Badewanne

Internationale Kanäle

Internet - Wifi

Mikrowelle

Nicht verheiratete Paare

Außenanlagen

Raucherzimmer vorhanden

Schwimmbad SPEZIALANGEBOT KLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant Suite 68 m² ฿18,832 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿14,235 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿11,770 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿6,420 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,671 - 5th Day Test & Go BUCHUNG ANFORDERN SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN) BOOKMARK

Conveniently located in Bangkok, Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 2 km away, and it normally takes about 19 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine, daily housekeeping, laundromat. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel's hot tub, hot spring bath, outdoor pool, solarium, garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment got SHA EXTRA PLUS Certified.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung RT-PCR TESTS/PERSON.

Transfer from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Mueang Airport to Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment.

including meals during the stay.

37 local and international TV channels.

Free Wi-Fi in the room.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels

Ergebnis 0.0 /5 Nicht bewertet Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen Bewertung 0 Ausgezeichnet 0 Sehr gut 0 Durchschnittlich 0 Arm 0 Schrecklich Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden. ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN Wenn Sie ein Gast bei, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.

Hotel Offer Brochure