Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.5
Bewertung mit
57 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment - Image 0
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment - Image 1
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment - Image 2
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment - Image 3
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment - Image 4
Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment - Image 5
+37 Fotos
Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment , und Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Hotel Refund Policy

8 - 14 days priority to arrival date, no cancellation fee will be a charge. 4 - 7 days 50 % of the total amount will be applying for the cancellation fee. 1 - 3 days 100% of the total amount will be applying for the cancellation fee. No - show, 100% of the total amount will be applying for a no-show fee.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
1 Queen Bed Superior Room City View Non-Smoking 34
฿13,803 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,844 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,523 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,029 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,601 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Superior Twin Studio 34
฿13,803 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,844 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,523 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,029 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,601 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Twin Room C - Non-Smoking 34
฿13,161 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,667 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,095 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,815 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,280 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Super Deluxe, Guest room, 2 Twin/Single Bed(s), City view 34
฿13,589 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,416 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,309 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,922 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,494 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Super Deluxe Double Room 34
฿13,589 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,416 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,309 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,922 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,494 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
High Deluxe Double 34
฿13,161 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,667 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,095 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,815 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,280 - 5th Day Test & Go
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe(Twinbeds) 34
฿13,161 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,667 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,095 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,815 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,280 - 5th Day Test & Go
Eigenschaften

  • ฿ 5.000 Kaution
  • 7-Elf Kauf
  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Badewanne
  • Internationale Kanäle
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Mikrowelle
  • Nicht verheiratete Paare
  • Außenanlagen
  • Raucherzimmer vorhanden
  • Schwimmbad
Maximal von 2 Adults, 2 Children, 1 Infant
Suite 68
฿18,832 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿14,235 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿11,770 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿6,420 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,671 - 5th Day Test & Go
Conveniently located in Bangkok, Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 2 km away, and it normally takes about 19 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, shrine, daily housekeeping, laundromat. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel's hot tub, hot spring bath, outdoor pool, solarium, garden are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment got SHA EXTRA PLUS Certified.

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • RT-PCR TESTS/PERSON.
  • Transfer from Suvarnabhumi Airport or Don Mueang Airport to Interchange Tower Serviced Apartment.
  • including meals during the stay.
  • 37 local and international TV channels.
  • Free Wi-Fi in the room.
Adresse / Karte

94 Soi Ratchtapan (Soi Mor Leng) Rajaprarop Rd., Near Airport Rail Link Ratchaprarop Station Bangkok.Thailand.Only 200 metre to 711 Convenient Store.Prime Location Near Pratunam, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

