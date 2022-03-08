Hop Inn Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Designed for both business and leisure travel, Hop Inn Phuket is ideally situated in Phuket Town; one of the city's most popular locales. The excitement of the city center is only away. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Hop Inn Phuket, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Hop Inn Phuket is home to 79 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, towels, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Hop Inn Phuket.
14/19 Moo.6, Thepkasattri Rd.,Ratsada Sub District, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000