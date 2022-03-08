普吉岛霍普旅馆 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
普吉岛 Hop Inn 酒店位于普吉镇，地理位置优越，专为商务和休闲旅行而设计。该市最受欢迎的地区之一。市中心的繁华就在咫尺之遥。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。在普吉岛霍普旅馆，我们竭尽全力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。酒店在所有客房提供免费 Wi-Fi、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、24 小时前台、公共区域 Wi-Fi，以确保我们的客人获得最大的舒适度。普吉岛 Hop Inn 酒店拥有 79 间卧室。所有客房都布置高雅，许多客房甚至提供诸如液晶电视/等离子电视、衣架、毛巾、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）、非吸烟客房等舒适设施。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。在普吉岛 Hop Inn 酒店享受无与伦比的服务和真正享有盛誉的地址。
14/19 Moo.6, Thepkasattri Rd.,Ratsada Sub District, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000