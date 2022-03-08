PHUKET TEST & GO

普吉岛霍普旅馆 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.3
通过
899条评论进行评分
更新于 March 8, 2022
Hop Inn Phuket - Image 0
Hop Inn Phuket - Image 1
Hop Inn Phuket - Image 2
Hop Inn Phuket - Image 3
Hop Inn Phuket - Image 4
Hop Inn Phuket - Image 5
+20 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

普吉岛 Hop Inn 酒店位于普吉镇，地理位置优越，专为商务和休闲旅行而设计。该市最受欢迎的地区之一。市中心的繁华就在咫尺之遥。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。在普吉岛霍普旅馆，我们竭尽全力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。酒店在所有客房提供免费 Wi-Fi、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、24 小时前台、公共区域 Wi-Fi，以确保我们的客人获得最大的舒适度。普吉岛 Hop Inn 酒店拥有 79 间卧室。所有客房都布置高雅，许多客房甚至提供诸如液晶电视/等离子电视、衣架、毛巾、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）、非吸烟客房等舒适设施。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。在普吉岛 Hop Inn 酒店享受无与伦比的服务和真正享有盛誉的地址。

地址/地图

14/19 Moo.6, Thepkasattri Rd.,Ratsada Sub District, Mueang Phuket District, Phuket Town, Phuket, Thailand, 83000

